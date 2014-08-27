Schaeffler affirms 2014 outlook after H1 profit gain

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Schaeffler Group IPO-SHF.F said first-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 9 percent and profit margins improved thanks to a 35 percent jump in sales in China, leading the ball bearings maker to reiterate its outlook for the year.

The Herzogenaurach-based company said its EBIT rose to 787 million euros thanks to sales growth in Asia, the U.S. and Europe, where Italy and Spain helped lift growth.

Despite geopolitical turmoil, Schaeffler said it continues to expect an operating EBIT margin of between 12 and 13 percent for the full year and sales growth in excess of 7 percent.

In the first half, Schaeffler’s EBIT margin was 13.1 percent, up from 12.9 percent in the year-earlier period.