BRIEF-Schaffner Holding reports FY net sales up 10.1 pct to CHF 214.6 mln
December 9, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding reports FY net sales up 10.1 pct to CHF 214.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Says increased its net sales by 10.1 pct in fiscal 2013/14, from 194.9 million Swiss francs to 214.6 million Swiss francs

* FY new orders amounted to 215.9 million Swiss francs (prior year: 196.8 million Swiss francs)

* FY group’s gross margin widened from 27.0 pct to 29.2 pct and operating margin (EBIT margin) was pushed up from 4.7 pct to 7.0 pct

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased by 60 pct to 15.0 million Swiss francs (prior year: 9.2 million Swiss francs)

* FY net profit doubled, reaching 12.6 million Swiss francs(prior year: 6.1 million Swiss francs)

* Proposal to be put at annual general meeting of Jan. 15, 2015 to pay dividend of 6.50 Swiss francs per share (prior year: 4.50 Swiss francs)

* For fiscal 2014/15 is targeting a percentage growth rate in mid-single digits for sales, as well as a continuing improvement in EBIT margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

