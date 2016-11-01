FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras seeks to end Schahin contract -paper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras seeks to end Schahin contract -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Petrobras declining to comment)

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is seeking to stop renting a drillship from engineering conglomerate Grupo Schahin, in a potential blow to Schahin's restructuring plan, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, has already notified Schahin about the potential rescission, Folha said, citing unidentified sources.

Vitoria 1000 is Schahin's last drillship still operating, and rental proceeds were included as collateral in Schahin's debt restructuring plan, Folha said.

Petrobras declined to comment. Efforts to contact Schahin representatives by phone were unsuccessful.

The drillship contract is one of several under investigation in a sweeping corruption probe of Petrobras and Brazil's main political parties. Executives from top construction and engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money laundering, and dozens of politicians are suspected of receiving kickbacks related to Petrobras contracts. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.