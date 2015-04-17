UPDATE 1-Norway's Schibsted targets deals with share split

(Adds CEO, analyst, share, acquisitions)

OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Digital publisher Schibsted is in the market for acquisitions and has proposed issuing new shares with lower voting rights that could be used to pay for deals, the firm said on Friday.

Oslo-based Schibsted, which operates in dozens of countries from Europe to South America, said it was looking to take part in sector consolidation.

Once a traditional print media house in the Nordics, Schibsted has shifted to digital publishing with a focus on classified advertising, picking up top positions across the globe and establishing a joint venture with South African rival Naspers.

“We’ll pursue growth opportunities in online classifieds, both organically and through acquisitions,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said. “We are looking to participate in ongoing consolidation and enter new markets if it’s deemed attractive.”

Ryssdal said that the new “B” shares will give the firm the financial flexibility to do deals quickly, especially as sellers often prefer to remain shareholders in a merged firm rather than exit with cash.

Schibsted said it would split its shares, giving every investor an A share, plus a new B share with one tenth of the voting right.

It will also ask permission to issue new B-shares for up to 5 percent of total share capital to fund deals. Based on current market capitalisation of $7.1 billion, this could mean up to $350 million in financial firepower.

Schibsted said its top five shareholders were supportive of this plan but would decide by the annual general meeting on May 8 whether to approve the proposal.

Schibsted shares were down 2 percent at 0815 GMT.

“I think this may signal that the cash flow outlook for existing online classifieds operations is perhaps not that good so it will take years and years before operations in emerging markets and also in Europe will turn cash flow positive,” Nordea Markets analysts Sami Sarkamies said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Keith Weir)