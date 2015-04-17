Norway's Schibsted wants new share class for acquisitions

OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted proposed creating a new types of shares with lower voting rights that could be used for acquisitions in the online classified business, the firm said on Friday.

“There are many exciting opportunities for Schibsted to grow organically and via acquisitions, particularly within our online marketplaces operations. We should therefore equip ourselves accordingly,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement.

The firm added that its overall strategy remained unchanged.