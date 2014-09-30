BRIEF-Schibsted divests real estate in Stavanger

Sept 30 (Reuters) - SCHIBSTED ASA

* Says Schibsted Media Group has entered into an agreement to sell the Stavanger Aftenblad office building in Stavanger for 378 million Norwegian crowns ($58.90 million).

* Says expects the transaction to be completed at the end of Q3 2014, and a book gain of around 90 million crowns.

* Schibsted has a lease contract for the offices in Nykirkebakken 2 which expires at the end of Q3 2026, with options to prolong.

* At the Schibsted group level the sale will have a net negative annual effect on gross operating profit (EBITDA) of around 25 million crowns. Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.4181 Norwegian crowns)