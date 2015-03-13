FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schibsted sells Aspiro shares in bid, to book NOK 200 mln gain
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 13, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted sells Aspiro shares in bid, to book NOK 200 mln gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA

* Schibsted sells all shares in Aspiro to Project Panther Bidco Ltd

* Reference is made to the announcement of 30 January 2015 regarding Schibsted’s acceptance of an offer from Project Panther Bidco Ltd to acquire Aspiro.

* Panther has declared their offer for all shares in Aspiro unconditional on 13 March 2015.

* For Schibsted, the transaction will imply a sales gain in the consolidated accounts of approximately NOK 200 million, which is expected to be booked in Q1 2015.

* Schibsted owns approximately 75% of the shares in Streaming Media AS, which owns approximately 76% of the shares in Aspiro. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.