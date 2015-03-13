BRIEF-Schibsted sells Aspiro shares in bid, to book NOK 200 mln gain

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA

* Schibsted sells all shares in Aspiro to Project Panther Bidco Ltd

* Reference is made to the announcement of 30 January 2015 regarding Schibsted’s acceptance of an offer from Project Panther Bidco Ltd to acquire Aspiro.

* Panther has declared their offer for all shares in Aspiro unconditional on 13 March 2015.

* For Schibsted, the transaction will imply a sales gain in the consolidated accounts of approximately NOK 200 million, which is expected to be booked in Q1 2015.

* Schibsted owns approximately 75% of the shares in Streaming Media AS, which owns approximately 76% of the shares in Aspiro. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)