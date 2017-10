OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted has stopped buying shares in Aspiro after raising its stake in the Swedish mobile-streaming services firm to 74.3 percent following a bid that valued the target at 340 million Swedish crowns ($50.3 million).

“Schibsted has now terminated the purchase of shares in the market,” Schibsted said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.7640 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mark Potter)