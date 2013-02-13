FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Publishing
February 13, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Schibsted Q4 earnings lag forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted said it continued to expect its online business to grow and its print media likely to lose market shares as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings below expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 497 million Norwegian crowns ($90.57 million) in the quarter, from 549 million in the year-ago period and below the average forecast for 527 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It proposed an unchanged dividend of 3.50 crowns per share.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

