UPDATE 1-Schibsted sees further growth in online classifieds

(Adds CEO, detail, background)

* Sees 15-20 pct online classified revenue growth over 3 yrs

* Discontinues EBITA margin target

* CEO says sees “many interesting investment opportunities”

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted is banking on its fast-growing Internet-based products to drive future revenue and intends to keep investing in its profitable online classifieds segment, it said at an investor event on Tuesday.

The group said it was targeting revenue growth for online classified operations of 15-20 percent in the next three years, and dropped its previous target of a 10-12 percent margin on earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA).

It did not provide a new margin target.

Schibsted expects to invest some 500 million Norwegian crowns ($89.31 million) in online classified ventures annually over the next couple of years, and said it was evaluating both new opportunities and targeted merger and acquisition activity.

“We see many interesting investment opportunities, and set the target to be number one,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a presentation at a capital markets day.

The company runs classified sites such as Finn.no in Norway and Hitta.se in Sweden and also has established operations in countries such as Italy, France and Austria, and launched one in Brazil last year.

The online classifieds business stood for roughly half of the group’s profit last year and revenue grew 19 percent - in contrast to almost flat revenue for its traditional media holdings, which include several of the biggest newspapers in Norway and Sweden. ($1 = 5.5987 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)