Schibsted Q1 core earnings lag forecasts
May 11, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Schibsted Q1 core earnings lag forecasts

Reuters Staff

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted said its traditional printed newspapers had continued to lose advertising revenue to online media as it posted first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations.

The trend for advertisers moving its business to web and mobile platforms gained further momentum in Q1 2012, and the risk of a further fall in printed advertising appears to have grown, Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said on Friday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns ($71.93 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively. ($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

