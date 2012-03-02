Norway's Schibsted gets over two-thirds of Aspiro

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted has raised its stake in Swedish firm Aspiro to over two thirds after a bid which valued the target at 340 million Swedish crowns ($51.38 million), Schibsted said on Friday.

“Schibsted has, through acquisition of shares outside of the Offer, together with the shares tendered under the offer ... reached an ownership level of more than two thirds of the share capital and votes in Aspiro,” it said in a statement.