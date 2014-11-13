FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schibsted, Naspers, Telenor and Singapore Press Holdings agree on JV
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted, Naspers, Telenor and Singapore Press Holdings agree on JV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA

* Schibsted, Naspers, Telenor and Singapore Press Holdings agreed to establish joint ventures for the development of online classifieds platforms in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

* The ownership structure in the joint ventures will be as follows:

* Brazil: 50.0% Naspers and 50.0% SnT Classifieds

* Indonesia: 64.0% Naspers and 36.0% 701 Search

* Thailand: 55.9% 701 Search and 44.1% Naspers

* Bangladesh: 50.3% SnT Classifieds and 49.7% Naspers

* SnT Classifieds is an equal shareholding joint venture between Schibsted and Telenor. 701 Search is an equal partnership joint venture amongst Schibsted, Telenor and SPH.

* As part of the agreement, 701 Classifieds will transfer its online classifieds business in the Philippines to Naspers, who will manage the operation.

* In certain other markets in Latin America and Asia Schibsted, SnT Classifieds and 701 Search, respectively, acquire Naspers’ operations.

* At the same time, Naspers acquires the operations of Schibsted, SnT Classifieds and 701 Search in certain other markets.

* Schibsted expects that the transaction will result in a gain in the range of NOK 300-400 million. The transaction is not expected to have any significant tax effects, and it is cash neutral. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.