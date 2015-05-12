FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schibsted, MittMedia to merge Swedish newspaper business
May 12, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Schibsted, MittMedia to merge Swedish newspaper business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian media firm Schibsted and Swedish rival MittMedia plan to combine their Swedish newspaper businesses to create one of the country’s top publishing firms with national and local subscription papers, Schibsted said on Tuesday.

If the deal is finalised, Schibsted would hold 30 percent of the newly created entity, which would have had 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($398 million) in revenue last year and an EBITDA of 150 million crowns.

“The new media group will consist of (Schibsted‘s) Svenska Dagbladet and MittMedia’s 18 local subscription newspapers in Northern Sweden, as well as a majority share of MittMedia’s subsidiary Promedia, which owns ten local subscription newspapers in Mid Sweden,” Schibsted said. ($1 = 8.2914 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
