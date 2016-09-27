Schibsted expects to raise its market share in France

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) -

** Sondre Gravir, Executive Vice President in charge of Schibsted's top European classified ads platforms, predicted continued positive development at the company's French Leboncoin service

** Gravir spoke at an investor presentation in London on Tuesday:

** "We believe that we are able to deliver strong growth also going forward."

** Says expect to further monetize in the French real estate market and sees strong growth in the car and jobs divisions going forward

** Sees strong synergies between Leboncoin and MB Diffusion (an acquisition that was announced Tuesday)

** "We expect to take a bigger market share in France going forward."

** In Spain "we see somewhat softer revenue growth for Infojobs going forward ... but we remain positive and we also see growth opportunities. We are confident about mid-term growth."

** "Political uncertainty, combined with a difficult macro economic background, is affecting revenues in Spain."

** "We have a strong position in Spain, but we are facing increased competition." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)