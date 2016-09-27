FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Schibsted may do bolt-on acquisitions on top of strong organic growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
September 27, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Schibsted may do bolt-on acquisitions on top of strong organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) -

** CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal of Norway's Schibsted says the company is well positioned for further growth in online classifieds

** Ryssdal spoke at an investor presentation in London on Tuesday:

** "We are reaffirming our target for 15-20 percent growth in revenue for online classifieds."

** "We have strong organic growth but we will also consider bolt-on acquisitions and joint ventures. We will focus on growth in the markets we are already in, but we will also look in adjacent markets."

** "We try to be cautious and do a lot in the markets we are already in. We are among the more prudent players, that's why we have passed on some acquisitions that we found to be too pricy."

** Board Chairman Ole Jacob Sunde said: "We have to balance the prices (of possible acquisitions) with the opportunities, since we have such a strong organic growth." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.