Schibsted sells Bergen property for NOK 350 mln

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted has sold the office building of newspaper Bergens Tidende for 350 million Norwegian crowns ($57.25 million), the company said on Thursday.

Schibsted expects to book a gain of around 130 million crowns on the transaction and will lease the building until at least the first quarter of 2017.

At the Schibsted group level, the sale will have a net negative annual effect on gross operating profit of about 20 million crowns, the company said. ($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Simon Johnson)