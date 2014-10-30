Norway's Schibsted Q3 earnings above forecasts

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even as margins for its traditional media business shrink.

Schibsted’s third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 504 million crowns from 437 million crowns a year ago, and above expectations for 488 million crowns.

Its pre-tax profit rose six-fold to 199 million crowns, beating forecasts for 141 million crowns.

The firm said it is maintaining its target for annual revenue growth in online classifieds of between 15 and 20 percent on a mid- to long-term horizon. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)