#Publishing
February 13, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Schibsted Q4 results below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday as its online classified business and Swedish newspaper operations performed below expectations.

The firm, which operates newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens of countries, said quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was steady at 453 million crowns, lagging expectations for 525 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

In its classified business, the firm said it continued to target annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent for the mid to long term. (Reporting by Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
