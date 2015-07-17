FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
July 17, 2015 / 5:18 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business.

Schibsted’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million) from 574 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 550 million crowns.

“We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.