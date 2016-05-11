FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Publisher Schibsted's Q1 above forecast, repeats online guidance
May 11, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

RPT-Publisher Schibsted's Q1 above forecast, repeats online guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported first-quarter core earnings above expectations on Wednesday and maintained its forecast of annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid- to long-term.

Schibsted’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 421 million crowns ($51.37 million) from 376 million crowns a year ago, versus expectations for 389 million crowns.

$1 = 8.1961 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche

