Schibsted Q1 pre-tax profit beats forecasts, makes acquisition
May 8, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Schibsted Q1 pre-tax profit beats forecasts, makes acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported first-quarter pre-tax earnings above expectations on Friday and said it made an offer to buy Swedish online real estate vertical Hemnet in a deal valuing the firm at 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($180 million.)

The firm, which operates newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens of countries, said quarterly pre-tax profit rose to 846 million crowns from 101 million a year earlier, beating expectations for 683 million in a Reuters poll.

But its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 376 million crowns from 410 million, lagging expectations for 425 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

In its classified business, the firm said it continued to target annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent for the mid to long term. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
