RPT-Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations
July 17, 2015 / 5:23 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional readers without changes in text)

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business.

Schibsted’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million) from 574 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 550 million crowns.

“We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
