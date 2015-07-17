RPT-Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations

(Repeats to additional readers without changes in text)

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business.

Schibsted’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million) from 574 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 550 million crowns.

“We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)