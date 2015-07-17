UPDATE 1-Norway's Schibsted Q2 core earnings beat expectations

(Updates with details, quotes)

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted posted second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday as rapid growth for its online classified business more than offset a continued decline in its traditional newspaper business.

Oslo-based Schibsted has said it is in the market for new digital-focused acquisitions to offset the fast erosion in print advertising.

“We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement.

The new class of shares has only a tenth of the voting rights of the original A shares, allowing the foundation that controls the firm to remain the key owner even as more stock is issued to pay for acquisitions.

The firm, which operates newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens of countries, posted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million).

EBITDA rose from 574 million crowns a year ago and beat expectations for 550 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

It said EBITDA for online classifieds, its main business, rose by around 30 percent to 517 million crowns, well above expectations for 430 million crowns.

However, core earnings in its traditional media business in Norway came in below expectations due to falling circulation and advertising revenues for printed newspapers.

“A somewhat weaker macroeconomic trend in Norway may have a negative effect on certain revenue categories going forward, mainly recruitment,” the firm said in a statement.

The firm maintained its forecast of annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid to long term. Revenues for online classifieds grew 16 percent to 1.42 billion crowns in the quarter.

Investments in classified advertising are still estimated to be close to 100 million euros ($108.82 million) this year following a joint venture with South African rival in online classifieds Naspers announced in November last year.

($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns)