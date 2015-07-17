EXECUTIVE VIEW-Schibsted CEO says bolt-on acquisitions most likely

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted posted second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday, sending its shares up more than 7 percent to an all-time high..

Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal made the following comments to Reuters on the sidelines of an investor presentation:

ON POSSIBLE FUTURE ACQUISITIONS

”We want to strengthen in the regions we’re already in, but it’s hard to be more specific than that.

”It might be new markets but I think the main deals will be in the regions that we’re already present in.

“We’re more likely to do bolt-on acquisitions in the markets we’re in, and in there lies the nature of small to medium-sized deals.”

ON POSSIBILITY OF FUTURE JOINT VENTURES

“I think the Naspers joint venture was very successful ... It’s good for shareholders and also for consumers ... in those markets. We don’t have any other plans.”

ON MAIN DRIVERS OF ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS GROWTH

”If you look in the big countries, France and Spain, we’re seeing positive development from the real estate sectors and also in display ad markets and at the same time we’re having (online) traffic growth.

“In Norway and Sweden it’s a bit of a mixed picture where some things are going well and some things are not going that well, for example (ads for) recruitment in Norway.”

ON TIMELINE FOR HEMNET ACQUISITION IN SWEDEN

“I think a lot of that will become clear during the third quarter.” (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)