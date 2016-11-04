French sales help Norway's Schibsted Q3 beat forecast

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French online buying and selling of cars and properties helped Norwegian media group Schibsted beat third-quarter earnings forecasts on Friday, lifting its shares.

Schibsted's leboncoin.fr, France's most popular site for buying and selling second-hand goods, reported a 17 percent rise in operating revenue.

France accounted for more than half of Schibsted's online classified earnings in the quarter, topping the 24 markets where Schibsted offers online classified websites.

"Leboncoin.fr is doing very well, it is a solid company. It continues to grow in real estate and is popular among real estate brokers," CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal said during an earnings presentation.

Schibsted shares were up 6.75 percent at 0956 GMT, outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 0.65 percent.

Schibsted shares are down 27 percent over the past 12 months while the benchmark is down one percent.

Also helping boosting the firm's earnings on Friday was cost-cutting at its newspaper division, which include Scandinavian flagship dailies Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet, VG and Aftenposten, which have for years been hit by a decline in print advertising.

Overall Schibsted posted a 13 percent rise in core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 756 million crowns ($92.44 million). That topped the 683 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Schibsted said it expected online classified revenue in Spain, its fourth-biggest online classified market, to grow next year after a slowdown in the quarter.

"In sum, a strong report, on better EBITDA, supportive comments on Spain and lower investment spend next year," analysts at Oslo-based Pareto Securities, who have a Buy rating on the stock, said in a note to clients.