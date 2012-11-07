FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schibsted Q3 core earnings above f'casts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 7, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Schibsted Q3 core earnings above f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted said it saw weakening print advertising markets while its cost cutting plan was progressing in line with earlier announced plans, as it posted third-quarter core earnings above expectations.

“The print advertising markets have continued to be weak in the start of Q4 2012,” Schibsted said. “Good online growth is expected and increased subscription- and single-copy sale prices will make positive contributions to Schibsted in the last quarter of 2012.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 514 million Norwegian crowns ($89.80 million) in the quarter, from 522 million in the year-ago period and above the average forecast for 496 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively. ($1 = 5.7237 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.