Schibsted Q3 core earnings above f'casts

OSLO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted said it saw weakening print advertising markets while its cost cutting plan was progressing in line with earlier announced plans, as it posted third-quarter core earnings above expectations.

“The print advertising markets have continued to be weak in the start of Q4 2012,” Schibsted said. “Good online growth is expected and increased subscription- and single-copy sale prices will make positive contributions to Schibsted in the last quarter of 2012.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 514 million Norwegian crowns ($89.80 million) in the quarter, from 522 million in the year-ago period and above the average forecast for 496 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively. ($1 = 5.7237 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)