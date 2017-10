OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway-based media-group Schibsted reported second-quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and said it would continue to invest heavily in it online business as the market moves away from print advertising.

Operating Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 12 percent to 596 million Norwegian crowns ($100.65 million), beating expectations for 575 million crowns. ($1 = 5.9218 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)