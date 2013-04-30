FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media house Schibsted sees reduced margins in newspaper business
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
April 30, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Media house Schibsted sees reduced margins in newspaper business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schisbsted expects reduced margins for its newspaper business over the next two years as its first-quarter results lagged expectations.

Its pre-tax profit fell to 107 million crowns ($18.29 million), compared with 310 million crowns at this time last year, undershooting expectations of 221 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it would reduce costs in its newspaper business by 500 million crowns over the next two years.

$1 = 5.8503 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.