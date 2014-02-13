FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Schibsted Q4 profit misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Schibsted Q4 profit misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on Thursday and said its key French unit may record a slowdown in the short-term.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 406 million crowns ($66.39 million) from 497 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts’ mean forecast for 462 million.

Schibsted said Norway’s somewhat weaker economic trend may weigh on its advertising revenues.

$1 = 6.1157 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.