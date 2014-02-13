Norway's Schibsted Q4 profit misses forecasts

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on Thursday and said its key French unit may record a slowdown in the short-term.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 406 million crowns ($66.39 million) from 497 million crowns in the year-ago period, below analysts’ mean forecast for 462 million.

Schibsted said Norway’s somewhat weaker economic trend may weigh on its advertising revenues.