Norway's Schibsted Q1 earnings beat forecasts

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported a 50-percent rise in its first-quarter operating profit as a big improvement in its classified business more than offset slowing media house profits.

The firm said it expected softer margins than experienced in recent years for its media house division due to the growing importance of digital platforms.

Schibsted’s first-quarter earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation rose to 410 million crowns ($69.31 million) from 274 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 338 million crowns.