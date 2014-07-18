FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Schibsted Q2 earnings miss forecasts
July 18, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Schibsted Q2 earnings miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business, even as margins for its traditional media business shrink.

Schibsted’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 574 million crowns ($92.43 million) from 555 million crowns a year ago, trailing expectations for 603 million crowns. ($1 = 6.2100 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

