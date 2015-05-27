FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Rossel bids for Schibsted's stake in 20 Minutes France
May 27, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Rossel bids for Schibsted's stake in 20 Minutes France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian media house Schibsted has received an offer from Belgium’s Rossel for its 49.3 percent stake in 20 Minutes of France and the firms are now in exclusive negotiations, Schibsted said on Wednesday.

“If agreement on terms is reached, the deal is subject to a standard approval process with the French Competition Authorities,” Schibsted said. “The transaction is estimated to close around October 2015.”

“Based on indicative terms Schibsted will register a small accounting gain,” the firm said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

