Norwegian news media win key tax relief from government -report

OSLO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to exempt the country’s media from charging value added taxes on the sale of all written news, whether it is printed on paper or published online, Minister of Culture Thorhild Widvey told tabloid VG on Wednesday.

Print media have so far been exempted from charging VAT, while the same publications’ online offerings must levy the country’s standard 25 percent rate on their subscriptions.

The measure, long sought by VG owner Schibsted and other media organisations, is meant to ease the transition from declining print publications to the growing online news offerings.

The proposal must be approved by the European Surveillance Authority competition watchdog, VG added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)