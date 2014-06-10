FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted says Milanuncios acquisition delayed
#Publishing
June 10, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schibsted says Milanuncios acquisition delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA : * Says Milanuncios acquisition delayed, now expected to be closed in Q3 2014 * Says acquisition agreement was filed with the Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC) on 24 April 2014, and Schibsted at the time expected the agreement to be cleared by the authority in due time to close the transaction by the end of Q2 2014 * Says CNMC today has made public that it will need additional time to analyse the market in order reach a conclusion, and that the Council has decided to take the case to “phase 2”. * Schibsted expects the transaction to be closed by the end of Q3 2014

