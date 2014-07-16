BRIEF-Media group Schibsted refinances loan facility

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA says: * Has refinanced a long term loan facility of EUR 325 million. * The loan facility, with maturity August 2015, is replaced by a new long

term loan facility of EUR 300 million. * The new facility has a term of 5 year with two extension options of 1 year each. The refinancing is done to secure long term financial flexibility. * After the refinancing Schibsted has two long term loan facilities of totally EUR 425 million. None of the facilities are drawn. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)