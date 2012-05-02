FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schiesser scraps IPO after sale to Delta Galil
May 2, 2012

Schiesser scraps IPO after sale to Delta Galil

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - German underwear maker Schiesser has cancelled its stock market flotation and will instead be sold to Israel-based peer Delta Galil.

“Schiesser would have been a promising stock, but the volatile market environment would have offered less advantages than (the sale to) long-term oriented investor Delta Galil,” Schiesser supervisory board head Volker Grub said in a statement on Wednesday.

Schiesser - which emerged from insolvency in 2010 - had originally planned to list in Frankfurt last year but postponed the plans due to stock market volatility.

Together with Schiesser, Delta Galil will reach group sales of $900 million, Delta Galil Chief Executive Isaac Dabah said.

Schiesser, which had originally planned to list in Frankfurt last year, postponed the plans due to stock market volatility and said in late March it is eyeing a second-quarter initial public offering. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

