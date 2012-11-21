FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Reckitt seals deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Reckitt seals deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Pls has signed an agreement to acquire Schiff Nutrition International Inc for $1.4 billion, beating out Germany’s Bayer and winning its entry into a $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market.

Schiff’s board of directors have approved the previously announced cash tender offer of $42 per share, and recommends shareholders tender into the deal, Reckitt said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement had been expected. On Tuesday, Bayer disclosed its decision to capitulate to its rival bidder, which topped its own offer of $1.2 billion.

Reckitt, the British consumer products group behind Cillit Bang cleaner and Durex condoms that launched a tender offer for Schiff on Nov. 16, reaffirmed that it expected the deal to boost earnings immediately on an adjusted basis.

“Schiff’s portfolio is an excellent fit with our strategic focus on health and hygiene,” Rakesh Kapoor, Reckitt Benckiser Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley advised Reckitt on the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.