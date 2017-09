Nov 14 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* Says announces new organisational structure to drive global growth and profitability

* Says decided to establish a new organisational structure with two dedicated global heads, one for new installations and supply chain and one for service business

* Says both positions will report to CEO, Silvio Napoli and be effective from Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: