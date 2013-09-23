FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schindler names company veteran as new CEO
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 23, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Schindler names company veteran as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss elevators and escalators firm Schindler is promoting company veteran Silvio Napoli to be its new chief executive, replacing Juergen Tinggren who will move to the firm’s board after little more than two years at the helm.

The Ebikon, Switzerland-based firm said on Monday that Napoli, who has been with the company for 19 years and has been responsible for its activities in Asia since 2008, would take over in January.

It did not elaborate on the reasons for the move. A spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

“He (Napoli) will take over the operating responsibility for the whole group,” Schindler said in a statement.

Born in 1955, Tinggren will be proposed for election to Schindler’s board at the company’s shareholder meeting in March, it said.

Schindler posted a first-half net profit of 206 million Swiss francs ($226 million) on revenues of 4.25 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.