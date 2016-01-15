Swiss elevator firm Schindler announces all change at the top

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Family-controlled Swiss elevator maker Schindler’s patriarch Alfred N. Schindler has decided to step down as chairman next year, the company announced on Friday, setting in motion a series of management promotions.

Current chief executive Silvio Napoli steps up to become a board member and chairman-designate and will be replaced in April by Thomas Oetterli, currently head of Schindler’s operations in China since 2013.

Alfred Schindler, great-grandson of the co-founder, helped build the company based near Lucerne into a global business with 8.9 billion Swiss francs ($8.86 billion) in annual sales with a series of takeovers in the 1990s and expansion in China. The company now ranks as the world’s second-biggest maker of lifts and elevators behind United Technologies’ Otis unit.

Born in 1949, Alfred Schindler has been on the board for the past 40 years and will remain there when he steps down as chairman, the company said.

Oetterli, aged 46, has already overseen the Swiss and Chinese units since joining Schindler 20 years ago.

“This succession plan will ensure a professional handover to a group of proven executives who can each draw on more than 20 years of domain expertise,” the company said.

Alfred Schindler’s family members control 42 percent of the capital and 70 percent of voting rights. He and Luc Bonnard are the family members on the board who dominate decision-making.

Schindler’s shares, with a market capitalisation of 17.3 billion Swiss francs have fallen nearly 8 percent this year.

It is due to report on its 2015 results in February. ($1 = 1.0045 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)