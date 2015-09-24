FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Schindler says two Chinese managers detained for questioning
September 24, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Schindler says two Chinese managers detained for questioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two Chinese managers for the Schindler elevator company have been detained for questioning, the Swiss company said on Thursday, in a case linked to possible embezzlement and acceptance of bribes.

Schindler said it was working closely with the Chinese authorities regarding the detentions, which included the managing director of the company’s Chinese operation, according to a Schindler statement.

“The allegations are not known in detail, but could relate to investigations into employees of the Chinese sales organisation,” the Swiss company said.

Schindler, the world’s No. 2 maker of elevators after United Technologies Corp.’s Otis, has been vying with rivals for a dominant position in China and is building production facilities in the country as part of its expansion.

Schindler’s shares fell 5.4 percent following its statement on the Chinese investigation. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
