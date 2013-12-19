FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schindler to take second writedown on Hyundai investment
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
December 19, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Schindler to take second writedown on Hyundai investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swiss lift and escalator maker Schindler will book a 64 million Swiss franc ($71 million) charge on its stake in Hyundai Elevator Co due to a slump in the South Korean firm’s share price following plans for a capital hike.

The writedown is a further blow for Schindler which has already booked an impairment of 155 million francs on its holding in the second quarter.

In a statement on Thursday, Schindler said it will take the latest charge in the fourth quarter. It said its dividend policy would be unaffected by the impairment.

“Should the share price of Hyundai Elevator further deteriorate, additional impairments will be necessary, possibly before the end of the year,” Schindler said.

The Swiss company is at odds with Hyundai, which has announced three capital hikes this year. Although it is the second biggest shareholder with a 30.9 percent stake, Schindler has little influence because it has no seats on the board.

In June, the company saw it stake in Hyundai diluted to 30.9 percent from 35 percent when it didn’t take part in a previous capital increase.

Schindler said it had decided to challenge the latest capital increase - planned for the first quarter of 2014 - in court.

$1 = 0.8968 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.