Schindler 2015 net profit down 17 pct to 747 mln Sfr
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 12, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Schindler 2015 net profit down 17 pct to 747 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Schindler on Friday posted 2015 net profit of 747 million Swiss francs ($766.78 million), down 17 percent from last year as the elevator and escalator maker was hurt by currency exchange rates and by price pressure, including in China.

Schindler, vying with Finland’s Kone to be the second-biggest maker of elevators behind United Technologies’ Otis, said pricing and currency pressures are expected to persist in many markets.

It forecast a slight decline in the global elevator and escalator market in 2016 due primarily to weakening in China.

The Swiss company plans an ordinary dividend of 2.70 Swiss francs per registered share and participation certificate.

$1 = 0.9742 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller

