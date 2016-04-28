FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schindler says orders rose 1 pct to 2.5 bln Sfr
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2016 / 4:51 AM / a year ago

Schindler says orders rose 1 pct to 2.5 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Schindler orders in the first quarter rose 1 percent, the Swiss elevator maker said on Thursday, missing the average forecast of analysts as the market in China continued to contract.

Schindler said orders advanced to 2.47 billion Swiss francs ($2.55 billion), compared to the poll average of 2.51 billion francs. Sales were 2.18 billion francs, compared to the poll average of 2.2 billion.

Net income rose 8.3 percent to 182 million francs, while the company’s earnings before interest and taxes advanced nearly 6 percent to 235 million francs.

“The market contraction in China and in Latin America had a negative impact in the first quarter of 2016,” the company said in its statement. ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.