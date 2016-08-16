Schindler reports better-than-expected Q2 order growth

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler Holding AG reported better-than-expected order growth in the second quarter as poor demand from China was offset by better performance in Europe and Americas region.

For the quarter, orders rose by 3.2 percent to 2.62 billion Swiss francs, beating analysts' expectations of 2.59 billion francs. The Swiss company's revenue rose 4.8 pct to 2.47 billion francs.

"Schindler continues to expect that the global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016, primarily due to weakening markets in China and Latin America," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)