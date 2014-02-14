FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schindler shares down as results disappoint
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 14, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Schindler shares down as results disappoint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shares in elevator maker Schindler fell on Friday after the company posted weaker than expected results for 2013 and its order intake slowed in the fourth quarter.

Shares were down 4.0 percent by 0903 GMT, making it the worst performer in a 0.3 percent firmer European industrial goods and services sector index. Finnish peer Kone was trading 0.2 percent higher.

Schindler’s net profit slid 37 percent to 463 million Swiss francs ($517.69 million) last year, hit by a 219 million Swiss franc impairment relating to Schindler’s stake in Hyundai .

Order intake was up 7.2 percent to 9.5 billion francs last year, but rose only 3.6 in the fourth quarter, the group, which also makes escalators, said in a statement, adding it expected sales to rise by 6-8 percent this year.

Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold said orders, operating profit and group profit slightly missed his expectations, adding that Schindler underperformed its peer Kone last year.

Finland’s Kone said last month it expects sales to grow 6-9 percent in 2014.

“We don’t expect Schindler to close the valuation gap to Kone for the time being and confirm our Hold rating,” Vontobel’s Arnold said. ($1 = 0.8944 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.