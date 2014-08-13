FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 revenue grew by 7.6% to CHF 4.339 billion
August 13, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 revenue grew by 7.6% to CHF 4.339 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG : * Says H1 operating profit totaled CHF 524 million, corresponding to an EBIT

margin of 12.1% (first half of 2013: 11.1%) * Says H1 net profit totaled CHF 371 million (previous year: CHF 206 million) * Says H1 revenue grew by 7.6% to CHF 4.339 billion * Sees revenue growth by 6% to 8% in local currencies and net profit of CHF 800

million to CHF 850 million for the full year 2014 * Sees FY adjusted net profit of CHF 635 million to CHF 685 million * Says order backlog as of June 30 was CHF 8.627 billion, an increase of 11.7%

compared to December 31, 2013 * Source text - bit.ly/VhVxdF * Further company coverage

