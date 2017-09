BRIEF-Schlatter Industries FY 2014 order intake up 25 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 order intake of 104.7 million Swiss francs ($115.5 million) versus 84.0 million Swiss francs in FY 2013

* FY 2014 net sales of 89.5 million Swiss francs versus 96.9 million Swiss francs in FY 2013

* Order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2014 of 42.2 million Swiss francs

* Said is on track to record a moderate positive operating result for the whole year

