BRIEF-Schlatter Industries net sales for H1 amounted to CHF 44.8 million

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG : * Says recorded significantly higher order intake in H1, at CHF 61.0 million,

than in comparable period of previous year * Says consolidated net sales for H1 amounted to CHF 44.8 million but were

below last year ’s value * Says operating gresult (EBIT) of CHF -0.6 million for the first half of 2014 * Says H1 net profit was CHF -1.0 million (H1 2013: CHF -0.2 million) * Says as at June 30, 2014, increased order backlog of CHF 43.4 million * Says continues t o strive for a positive result for 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage